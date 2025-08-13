Ram Mandir to get 4-km-long security wall

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to construct a four-kilometre-long, high-security perimeter wall around the Ram Mandir, aimed at providing a “formidable barrier” against potential threats. The move follows a surge in devotees since the inauguration of the temple’s first phase.

The structure will stand 14–16 feet high, topped with a three-foot steel fence. Costing approximately Rs 90 crore, it will be built by Engineers India Limited, with work scheduled to begin within 15 days and expected to take six to eight months.

The wall will feature barbed wire, electronic sensors, watchtowers, and a direct link to the temple’s central surveillance network, offering 360-degree monitoring.

“This wall will not only ensure the security of the temple but will also reinforce its spiritual sanctity,” said Anil Mishra, senior Trust member. Construction will commence from the northern side of the complex and proceed in phases.

The decision comes after a mid-April security alert, when the Trust received an email advising urgent action to enhance protection. An FIR was filed with the district police’s cyber cell, which is investigating. The incident prompted a review of current arrangements.

“Security for the Ram Mandir is non-negotiable,” a senior Ayodhya police officer stated. “It is a national symbol and any lapse could have serious consequences.”

At present, the temple is guarded by Uttar Pradesh Police and CRPF personnel, with entry regulated through scanners and metal detectors. Security experts say the wall will be an essential safeguard for managing crowds and preventing unauthorised access.