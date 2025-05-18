Ram Mandir set to get 20 more priests ahead of idol installations

Ayodhya: With the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya poised to witness a series of landmark religious events—including the installation of idols on its first floor and the consecration of 14 new shrines—the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has initiated the recruitment of 20 additional priests to meet the growing ceremonial demands of the expanding temple complex. At present, 14 priests—including four seniors and ten newly trained recruits—perform rituals for Lord Ram in shifts, rotating across the sanctum sanctorum, the temporary shrine, and the Kuber Tila. These duties are shared between two teams of seven to ensure continuous worship throughout the day. With 14 additional shrines—six on the first floor and seven in the Sapt Mandapam—slated to receive idols on June 5, the Trust is accelerating efforts to expand the temple’s priesthood. “There is a need for nearly 100 priests to manage the full spiritual functioning of the temple,” said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Teerth Kshetra Trust. He stressed that all appointments would adhere to the temple’s rigorous norms, prioritising Ramanandi tradition initiates with formal training.

Previously, the Trust launched a six-month training programme that resulted in the induction of ten new priests. Now, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has taken over priest training under its Archak-Purohit Sampark Aayam initiative. The year-long course, currently underway at Janaki Jeevan Mandir in Gola Bazar, Ayodhya, began on March 30 and is being conducted by VHP’s Hari Satsang Samiti. Twenty trainees have completed the theoretical portion and are set to begin practical sessions shortly. While temple officials have not confirmed their deployment, insiders indicate that many of these trainees fulfil the criteria set out in the temple’s guidelines, increasing the likelihood of their placement in the upcoming shrines. A major highlight is scheduled for May 23, when idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman—crafted from white Makrana marble by Jaipur artisans using advanced Hemmark photographic techniques—will be installed on the first floor of the temple. These idols will depart from Jaipur on May 21 and arrive in Ayodhya by May 22, with security agencies overseeing their transportation and installation. On June 5, coinciding with Ganga Dussehra, a grand pran-pratishtha ceremony will consecrate the 14 new shrines. The Trust has invited prominent Vedic scholars and acharyas from across the country to lead rituals involving traditional chants and sacred fire offerings. As the spiritual preparations intensify, architectural work continues at pace. Four grand entrance gates are under construction at the four cardinal points of the complex. The southern gate is the most advanced, with 40% completed.