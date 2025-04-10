Ram Darbar’s consecration in Ayodhya set for June; idol installations to begin after April 30

Ayodhya: Preparations for a grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya are progressing rapidly, with idol installations set to begin after April 30, and the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony scheduled for June.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, shared details of the temple’s ongoing construction and upcoming rituals. He revealed that six temples are being constructed within the Parikrama area on the temple’s first floor. These shrines will house the idols of Surya, Bhagwati, Annapurna, Shivling, Ganesh, and Hanuman.

An idol of Lakshman will be installed in the Sheshavatar temple, while the Sapta Mandap will feature revered figures such as Maharishi Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwamitra, Agastya, Nishad Raj, Shabari, and Ahilya.

All idols are being meticulously sculpted from Makrana white marble in Jaipur. Artisans are also crafting the decorative clothing and ornaments that will adorn them. The first set of idols is expected to arrive in Ayodhya after April 15, and their installation will begin immediately upon delivery. In total, around 18 idols are to be installed, with construction giant Larsen & Toubro overseeing the process.

A statue of Goswami Tulsidas has already been installed at the Yatri Suvidha Kendra Mandap, ensuring that every devotee—whether two lakh or four lakh daily—can offer prayers to the saint-poet.

The Ram Darbar, the temple’s central sanctum, will be installed on Akshaya Tritiya (April 30), an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar. The formal consecration ceremony, spanning three days in June, will include traditional rituals such as Jalavas, Annavas, Aushadhivas, and Shayya. All trustees will be present during the sacred event. With the inner sanctum nearing completion, the removal of tower cranes will soon mark the transition to work on the northern and southern Parikrama areas, which remain unfinished. In addition, four symbolic temple gates are under construction to reflect India’s diverse spiritual traditions—those of Ramanujacharya, Shankaracharya, Madhvacharya, and Ramanandacharya.

Champat Rai said the full Parikrama will likely be completed by 2025, though minor extensions may be added as part of a phased rollout. The final temple complex will also feature idols of saints like Purandara Dasa and a symbolic squirrel, representing devotion and selfless service.

The elaborate temple complex, steeped in symbolism and tradition, is expected to become a cornerstone of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.