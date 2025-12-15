‘Rally against vote chori to protect citizens’ right’

New Delhi/ Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar asserted that the Congress party’s rally against alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) in New Delhi is to protect every citizen’s right to vote.

Accusing BJP govt at the Centre of restricting vehicles with Congress workers from entering Delhi to participate in the party’s mega rally, Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress chief, said that about 3,500-4,000 party leaders and workers have come from the state to participate in the rally.

Congress held a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday, against the alleged “vote chori” (vote theft).

“We (state Congress) have made accommodation for 1,500 people (party workers and leaders), more than 2,000 people have made their own arrangements. They have come by flight and train. About 3,500-4,000 people have come. About 1.42 crore signatures have been gathered from the state (as part of its signature campaign),” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, there is a lot of enthusiasm among party workers and leaders, and they are committed to saving the Congress party in the state and the country, and protecting the citizens’ right to vote.

“As per the information that I have received this morning, the BJP and the Central government are stopping vehicles (with Congress workers) from coming to Delhi, they are apparently not allowing vehicles to enter the city. I don’t know why they are doing this. I don’t know why the BJP and the Central government are so worried. But no one can stop our voice,” he added.

Further stating that Congress is fighting on behalf of the people of the country to protect their right to vote, the Deputy CM said, there is no politics in it. He said, all the leaders will be leaving for the protest venue from the Congress office in Delhi.