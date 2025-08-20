Rajya Sabha takes up Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday took up the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to relax the norms for mining critical minerals.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was tabled in the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting. While Opposition MPs sought a debate on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Chair Ghanshyam Tiwari said nothing apart from the discussion on the Bill will go on record.

Opposition MPs raised slogans, and later staged a walkout from the House.

Moving the Bill for discussion, Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the mining sector has totally changed over last decade, and the Bill will usher in more reforms.

Talking about the Bill, he said whether it is auction or exploration of mineral blocks, or critical minerals, this Bill will ensure that a “strong supply chain” is established in the country.

He said states and different stakeholders were consulted before bringing the Bill.

“Since independence, till 2015, exploration of minerals was not done properly. Only the Geological Survey of India used to do it. In 2015, National Mineral Development Exploration Trust was set up...,” Reddy said, adding that this Bill will bring further reforms.