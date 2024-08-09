Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Quit India Movement martyrs

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday commemorated the 82nd anniversary of the Quit India Movement, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar leading the House in paying homage to the martyrs. Before the start of proceedings, Dhankhar addressed the Upper House, recalling the historic day when Mahatma Gandhi launched the movement in 1942.

"Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the historic day when Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement in 1942. His clarion call of 'do or die' ignited the nation and ultimately led Bharat gaining independence from colonial rule," Dhankhar said. The Chairman highlighted the movement's continued relevance, describing it as a "testament to the power and will of the people and their determination to overcome any challenge."

As India enters the 75th year of its Constitution's adoption, Dhankhar emphasized that the movement's foundational principles remain crucial in shaping the nation's destiny. "Upholding these ideals stand as the greatest tribute to the martyrs of the Quit India Movement," he added. The House observed a moment of silence in memory of those who laid down their lives in the Quit India Movement.