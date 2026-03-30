Rajya Sabha: Oppn members hit out at govt over CAPF Bill

New Delhi: Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on Monday hit out at the government for trying to “negate” the judgment of the Supreme Court to progressively reduce deputation of IPS officers in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) by bringing a new legislation.



Participating in a discussion on The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, in the Upper House, Opposition members, including Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Md Nadimul Haque (TMC), Sanjay Yadav (RJD) and Muzibulla Khan (BJD),

claimed that the bill is discriminatory and undermines the judiciary.

Demanding that the government must give due respect to CAPF personnel for their work and sacrifices for the nation, they said that the bill must be either referred to a select committee of Parliament for further scrutiny or that various amendments proposed by Opposition parties should be incorporated.

The main objection of the members was to the provisions related to a high percentage of senior positions to be filled by IPS officers on deputation, as they warned that it would affect the morale of CAPFs and the internal security of the country.

Siva pointed out that in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself announced that anomalies in CAPF cadre structures would be addressed and the Supreme Court’s guidance followed, but this was not acted upon.

Later, when CAPF personnel approached the apex court, “in May 2025, the Supreme Court very clearly gave a judgment that within two years, it asked the home ministry to phase out the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPF and enable their own officers to be in that rank”, he said.

However, Siva said, “Clause 3(1) of this bill says that IPS deputation is a must, and you (government) are insisting upon that. What is the reason for that? Are the CAPF officers incompetent to lead their own team?”