Rajya Sabha adjourned for day amid Oppn protests

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Tuesday as Opposition MPs continued to press for a discussion on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after approving two statutory resolutions.

The Upper House saw its first adjournment around 11.45 am. When the Rajya Sabha met again at 2 pm, Opposition MPs were on their feet demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar.

Amid ruckus, Harivansh, who was in the Chair, took up two statutory resolutions, including one for extending the President’s rule in Manipur for another six months, and one for the Finance Ministry to amend the Second Schedule to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

As soon as MoS Pankaj Chaudhary tabled the resolution related to the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, Opposition MPs started raising slogans against SIR. Amid din, the Chair put the resolution to vote, and it was approved.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday due to vociferous protests by Opposition parties demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar and other issues.