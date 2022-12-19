Rajwinder Singh Bhatti is new Bihar Director General of Police

Patna: The Bihar government on Sunday appointed senior Indian Police Service officer R S Bhatti as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

"Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, is appointed as Director General of Police of Bihar till further orders", the notification issued by the state Home Department said.

He is currently on central deputation and posted as the Additional Director General (Eastern command), Border Security Force (BSF). Bhatti will replace S K Singhal who is retiring on December 19.

Prior to Bhatti's central deputation, he was Director General of the Bihar Military Police.