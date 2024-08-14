Rajpal Yadav’s property sealed over unpaid loans

Shahjahanpur: In a significant development, the Central Bank of India has sealed Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav’s property in Seth Enclave Colony, near Kachhari, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh due to unpaid loans amounting to Rs 11 crores.



The property was mortgaged to secure a loan of Rs 3 crores for producing a film under Yadav’s production house, “Shri Naurang Godavari Entertainment Limited.”

The production house, officially owned by Yadav’s wife Radha Yadav, produced a movie featuring Rajpal Yadav and the late actor Om Puri in leading roles. The film also showcased local artists from Shahjahanpur.

Reports suggest that Yadav had taken the loan from the Central Bank of India’s Mumbai branch at Bandra Kurla Complex. After failing to repay the loan, the amount swelled to Rs 11 crores, prompting the bank to take action.

On August 8, the bank’s team discreetly sealed the property without involving local police or officials. They even placed a lock on the gate without turning off the cooler inside. Interestingly, by Monday, no official notice or banner indicated the bank’s claim over the property. Despite an earlier request for security support, local police were not involved in the sealing operation.