Rajnath to visit J&K in wake of recent terror attack

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of a terror attack on an army vehicle, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.



The incident has heightened security concerns in the region, prompting a swift response from the government.

The terror attack targeted a military convoy, underscoring the persistent challenges faced by security forces in the region. The Defence minister’s visit is expected to include high-level meetings with military officials and a comprehensive assessment of the security situation.

Singh’s presence is anticipated to convey a strong message of solidarity and determination in the face of such threats.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of both the armed forces and civilians in the region.

Singh is likely to engage in discussions regarding enhanced counter-terrorism measures and the overall security strategy in Jammu and Kashmir. The visit comes at a crucial juncture, demanding a coordinated and resolute response to safeguard national security.

Security forces have been on high alert following the recent incident, conducting thorough investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The government is expected to take decisive actions based on the findings of these investigations.

The Army, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir police, is conducting a thorough internal investigation, and the possibility of disciplinary action is being considered. The J&K administration has responded to public outrage by announcing compensation and job opportunities for the families of the deceased civilians.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande, amidst the developments, visited the sensitive Rajouri-Poonch sector to assess the force’s operational preparedness.

During his visit, he received briefings on ongoing counter-terror operations in Surankote and the Thanamandi forest belt in Rajouri district. General Pande emphasised the need for professionalism and resolute action against all challenges, according to an Army statement.

The Poonch-Rajouri region, falling under the jurisdiction of the Army’s Nagrota-based strategic White Knight Corps (16 Corps). Additionally, discussions about a change of command in the 13 Rashtriya Rifles area have surfaced following two to three major attacks.