Rajnath to lead solemn tributes on Police Commemoration Day at National Police Memorial

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will pay homage by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21 on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day commemorates the ultimate sacrifice of 10 courageous policemen who were killed on October 21, 1959, in a hot spring ambush by well-armed Chinese soldiers at Hot Springs, Ladakh.

Since its inception, the day is celebrated every year to honour all the police officers who have given their lives in the course of duty. The celebration will include a combined parade by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Members of Parliament belonging to the police ranks, and heads of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations shall pay tribute by laying wreaths.

Retired Directors General, serving officers, and eminent guests from the police community shall also attend at the sombre ceremony. Defence minister is to address the gathering on the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, dedicating it to the nation on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

The memorial is a symbol of dignity, unity, and commitment of the police personnel to the cause of the nation. It consists of a 30-foot-tall granite Central Sculpture symbolising strength and toughness, Wall of Valour inscribed with the names of heroes who died in line of duty since Independence, and a museum that details the history and development of policing in India. The museum is open to visitors daily except Monday. On weekends, CAPFs hold a band display, parade, and retreat ceremony at the memorial in the evening, starting an hour before sunset.

As part of the commemorative activities, CAPFs and CPOs will conduct activities from October 22 to 30, such as visits by martyr families, police band performances, motorcycle rallies, the “Run for Martyrs” event, blood donation camps, essay and painting competitions among children, and screening of films depicting the bravery and service of police personnel. Similar events will also be organized by police units nationwide to commemorate their fellow officers’ lasting heritage of courage and sacrifice.