Rajnath to deliver address at Goa Maritime Conclave

The fourth edition of Goa Maritime Conclave is slated to be held from October 29 to 31 where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the keynote address, officials said on Wednesday.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar would be hosting chiefs of navies, heads of maritime forces, and senior representatives from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, the defence ministry said in a statement here.

Singh has consented to be the chief guest, and he would deliver the keynote address at the biennial event, it said.

The fourth edition of GMC is being held from October 29 to 31 by the Indian Navy under the aegis of Naval War College, Goa.

“GMC is the Indian Navy’s outreach initiative providing a multinational platform to harness the collective wisdom of practitioners of maritime security and the academia towards garnering outcome-oriented maritime thought,” the statement said. Previous editions of the event were held in 2017, 2019, and 2021 and it provides a forum for the exchange of views by chiefs of navies, and heads of maritime agencies on dealing with contemporary and future maritime challenges, as well as presenting cooperative strategies for enhancing interoperability amongst partner maritime agencies, it said.