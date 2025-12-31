Rajnath to attend ‘Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi’ at Ram temple on Wed

Ayodhya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will offer prayers to Ram Lalla and participate as the chief ‘yajman’ (host) in the ‘Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi’ programme at the Ram temple here on December 31, a senior official said on Tuesday.

He will also hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple, one of the seven located in the temple complex. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the event, Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Nikhil Tikaram Funde said.

While the main programmes will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, the ‘Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi’ will continue till Friday. Rituals have been underway in the temple complex since Saturday. It is estimated that 5 to 6 lakh devotees will reach Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan, an office bearer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust said. In anticipation of the heavy rush of devotees, VIP pass issuance has been stopped till Thursday. During this period, entry for ‘darshan’ and puja of Ram Lalla will be only through the main entrance.

Entry of vehicles into the city has been restricted and a total of 36 parking spots have been created. Holding areas have also been identified where devotees will be stopped, if needed, and sent for ‘darshan’ in a phased manner, Superintendent of Police (City) C P Tripathi said.

Security has been tightened for VVIP visits. Ayodhya town has been divided into five zones and 10 security sectors. Venue-wise nodal officers have been nominated who will monitor every activity. A high alert has been issued, he said.

Besides the Ram temple, police force has been deployed at Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Rampath and ghats. Additional Superintendent of Police rank officers have been made nodal officers in each zone and inspectors in sectors, the SP said.

About 3,000 police personnel from outside the district will be deployed to establish an impenetrable security cordon in Ayodhya. Four Additional Superintendents of Police, nine Deputy Superintendents, 50 inspectors, 150 sub-inspectors and constables are among the police personnel deployed from other districts, Tripathi said. Agencies

Apart from this, five companies of PAC and paramilitary forces have also been deployed and CCTV and drone cameras have been deployed to monitor things, he said.

Anti-drone systems have been activated at various places. Every activity will be monitored from the control room, he said.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, during a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called on people to go beyond the grand temple’s construction to build the foundation of a “strong, capable and divine” India over the next 1,000 years.