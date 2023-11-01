Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

AIZAWAL: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mizoram to campaign for the November 7 assembly elections on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader said here. State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi said that Singh will address public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south. Speaker of the outgoing assembly Lalrinliana Sailo and ex-excise minister Dr K Beichhua are contesting on BJP tickets from Mamit and Siaha respectively. The two leaders recently quit the ruling Mizo National Front and joined BJP.

