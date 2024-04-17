Rajnath Singh seeks Cong stand on CPI(M) manifesto promise to ‘dismantle nukes’

Kasaragod: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday questioned the intention behind the CPI(M)’s poll manifesto promise to dismantle nuclear weapons in the country and demanded to know the stand of the Congress on this issue.



Singh alleged talk of dismantling India’s nuclear weapons amounted to playing with national security and that there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the country”.

He accused the Left and the Congress, both allies in the anti-BJP INDIA bloc, of apparently trying to weaken the country.

Speaking at a public meeting in Kasaragod Lok Sabha seat seeking votes for BJP candidate M L Ashwini, Singh demanded that the Congress should clarify its stand on the CPI(M)’s promise in the manifesto to dismantle nuclear weapons as it was the Indira Gandhi government which kicked off the country’s nuclear programme in 1974.

He said India worked hard to become one of the 11 nuclear power nations in the world and dismantling its nuclear weapons will weaken the country whose neighbours Pakistan and China are nuclear powers. The CPI(M) in its manifesto has said there will be “complete elimination of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, including chemical and biological weapons.”

During his speech, he also said whoever in India has opposed Lord Ram has faced downfall, which is what has happened to the Congress and CPI(M).

Singh alleged that both the parties, which are allies in the INDIA bloc, do not understand the importance of Lord Ram or the festival of Ram Navami.

“Lord Ram and Indian culture unite the country from the south to the north. Lord Ram is our God and our cultural icon. But the Congress and the CPI(M) do not understand that. They have created hurdles in celebration of Ram Navami.

“We all know that, in our nation’s history, whosoever has ever opposed Lord Ram faced downfall in the country. That is what has happened to Congress and the CPI(M),” he alleged.

Singh claimed that the Congress was opposed to the building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and “today look at its condition in the country.”

“The Left parties are there only in a few pockets in India,” he added.

He also claimed there was no difference in words and deeds of the BJP which was the most credible and trustworthy political party in the country.

However, the words and deeds of the Congress and Communist parties were different and therefore, it resulted in a “crisis of credibility” in Indian politics, Singh claimed.