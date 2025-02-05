Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s readiness to support Bhutan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reaffirmed India’s readiness to support Bhutan in boosting its defence preparedness, including through the supply of military hardware and assets.

Singh conveyed this to Chief Operations Officer of Royal Bhutan Army Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering in a meeting.

The top Bhutanese military commander is on a six-day visit to India from Saturday.

The defence ministry said Singh and Lt Gen. Tshering held discussions encompassing a variety of issues on bilateral relations.

“The defence minister reaffirmed India’s readiness to support Bhutan in capability enhancement for defence preparedness, including provisioning of defence equipment and assets to augment capacities of Bhutan, as per its national priorities and in line with India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy,” it said. On his part, Lt Gen. Tshering appreciated India’s continued support and thanked India in assisting Bhutan in augmenting its defence capacities and imparting training on Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) personnel.

He also reaffirmed the RBA’s firm commitment to work closely with India in realising the shared vision for peace and prosperity in the region.

Tshering’s visit has provided an opportunity to further deepen the India-Bhutan defence and security relations, the ministry said in a statement.

The overall situation in the Doklam plateau is understood to have figured in Lt Gen. Tshering’s talks with Indian officials.

The commander already held talks with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Tshering was also scheduled to meet Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam tri-junction in 2017 after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

The India-China standoff in the Doklam plateau even triggered fears of a larger conflict between the two neighbours. Bhutan had said the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

In the last couple of years, Bhutan and China were looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row.

“This visit by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering paves the way for continued collaboration between the two militaries,” an Indian readout said on Saturday. “The visit will further deepen the strategic relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest,” it said.

Meanwhile, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun before taking the dip.