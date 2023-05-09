Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre here on Monday and said it is a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who served in the force and a reminder of their invaluable contributions in protecting the nation.



He further said this initiative will help in preserving the rich heritage of the IAF and also inspire the youth to join the armed forces.

The centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Defence Minister Singh sat in the MiG-21 aircraft on display at the centre. He also sat in a flying simulator.

The centre is spread over 17,000 square feet. Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Later, the defence minister tweeted the country’s first IAF Heritage Centre has been dedicated to the nation.

“This centre is a testament to the courage and dedication of all those who have served in the IAF and a reminder of their invaluable contributions in protecting the nation,” he tweeted.

“This Centre depicts IAF’s role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia. This Centre will be a big attraction not only for the people of Chandigarh but also for the people living in other states,” he stated.

This wonderful initiative will help in preserving the rich heritage of the Indian Air Force and also inspire the young minds to join the armed forces, Singh said in another tweet.

The minister also unveiled a plaque for the centre for cyber operation and security (CenCOPS).

Speaking to reporters later, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said on the opening of the heritage centre, “It is a proud moment for us.”

“I am sure it will draw a lot of youths to join the IAF once they visit this,” he said.