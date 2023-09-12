Rajnath Singh inaugurates 90 border infrastructure projects

JAMMU: Aiming to bolster India’s security and promote socio-economic development in border areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 90 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with a total value exceeding Rs 2,900 crore on Tuesday. The inauguration ceremony took place in Jammu.



The infrastructure projects encompass a wide range of critical initiatives, including the Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal, two helipads, 22 roads, and 63 bridges. The projects are spread across 11 states and union territories, with the majority concentrated in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir. These strategically important projects, completed in record time, are set to play a pivotal role in ensuring the security of India’s borders.

During his address, the minister praised the BRO for its dedication and hard work, emphasising that the organisation is a vital partner to the Armed Forces. He further stressed that the BRO’s job not only secures India’s borders but also contributes significantly to the socio-economic development of remote regions across the country. At the same time, the timely completion of these infrastructure projects in challenging terrains has become a hallmark of India’s commitment to national security and development.

Key projects inaugurated during the ceremony include the Devak Bridge, a 422.9-meter-long Class 70 RCC bridge, which holds strategic importance in enhancing the operational readiness of the Armed Forces and boosting regional socio-economic development. The Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, along with the under-construction Sela Tunnel, will provide year-round connectivity to the critical Tawang Region, benefiting both the Armed Forces and tourists.

Furthermore, the revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal, reconstructed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will enhance the readiness of the Indian Air Force and facilitate commercial flight operations in the region. Additionally, Singh virtually laid the foundation stone of the Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh, expected to become one of the world’s highest airfields, significantly augmenting the Indian Air Force’s capabilities along the Northern border.

The defence minister also expressed optimism about the forthcoming construction of the Shimku La Tunnel, set to be the world’s highest tunnel, connecting Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh to the Zaskar Valley in Ladakh. This tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity and further strengthen India’s border infrastructure.

The incumbent government has always emphasised border area infrastructure development as a crucial issue, not only for national security but also for fostering connectivity and cooperation with neighbouring countries. The BRO’s track record of completing infrastructure projects in countries such as Myanmar and Bhutan has contributed to strengthening peace and cooperation in the region.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted the importance of civil-military fusion, where the BRO collaborates with both civilian and military sectors to ensure the security of the nation. He commended the cooperation of state governments, emphasising that despite ideological differences, they work together to secure national interests.