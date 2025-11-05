Rajnath says only NDA can change Bihar

Hajipur/Patna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday claimed that there is not a single corruption case against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and asserted that only the NDA can make the state ‘viksit’ (developed).

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Vaishali and Patna districts, Singh said:

“During the UPA regime, the Centre gave only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, whereas the Modi government has released Rs 15 lakh crore to the eastern state in 10 years,” Singh claimed. “Only the NDA can think of further developing Bihar... Vote for NDA, not for ‘jungle raj’,” he said.