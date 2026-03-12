Rajnath, Rahul to visit their UP constituencies on March 12,13

Lucknow: Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit their respective parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh over the next two days to attend official meetings, public programmes and party interactions, local leaders said.

Singh, the MP from Lucknow, will be on a two-day visit to his constituency on March 12 and 13, according to BJP leaders.

Lucknow BJP metropolitan president Anand Dwivedi said Rajnath will arrive at the city airport on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Singh will join Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a programme to inaugurate a green corridor at Samatamulak Chauraha and review the stretch up to Daliganj bridge, he said.

Rajnath will also address a public gathering at Jhulelal Vatika before leaving for Delhi in the evening, Dwivedi added. Mpost