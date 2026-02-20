Rajnath pushes for deeper maritime ties

Visakhapatnam: Some of the world’s leading naval powers — including Iran, Russia and the United States — have converged in Visakhapatnam for the MILAN Exercise, underscoring a shared commitment to maritime diplomacy and collective security.



Addressing the opening session on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that control of the seas remains a key driver of economic power and strategic influence. He further pointed out that, even as emerging maritime threats and rapid technological advancements reshape modern warfare, naval strength remains vital to global stability.

The Defence minister also highlighted that in present times, threats are a mix of traditional challenges and new risks, including piracy, maritime terrorism, illegal fishing, cyber vulnerabilities, supply chain disruptions, and the growing impact of climate change. The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters have further underscored the importance of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as core naval responsibilities.

As economies grow rapidly and maritime trade surges, competition over ocean spaces and resources—including rare earth minerals and undersea assets—adds new layers to maritime security challenges.

“No single navy, no matter how capable, can tackle these challenges alone. Maritime cooperation is not optional anymore — it is a necessity,” Singh emphasised, calling for better information sharing, secure communications, and coordinated efforts to combat criminal and terrorist activities at sea. He highlighted the vital role of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as a strong legal foundation for managing international waters.

He also shared that India’s maritime vision, SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region — has expanded into MAHASAGAR, illustrating India’s growing commitment to comprehensive maritime development.

Welcoming representatives from 74 countries, Singh expressed that their participation underscores a shared dedication to maritime cooperation.

Additionally, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the need for flexibility in cooperation efforts. “One size doesn’t fit all — measures must be tailored to local realities,” he stated.

“We treat each maritime partner as an equal,” he added, recognising that each navy brings unique strengths — whether in experience, geography, or capability. Combining these assets strengthens our collective resilience against emerging maritime challenges.

While invitations were extended to over 135 nations, 74 countries are currently taking part in the ongoing naval exercise in India. Notably, Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE are participating with military assets for the first time.