Rajnath praises UP CM Adityanath for acting against criminal elements

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for acting against criminal elements in the state, saying the government has "cleaned the filth of the society".

He also asserted that a "bulldozer also prepares land for development".

Speaking at a programme in Lucknow for the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects worth Rs 1,519 crore under the Green Corridor initiative, Singh said the chief minister's tough action against mafia and criminals has helped pave the way for development.

"People know Yogi ji by the name Bulldozer Baba. Indeed, people recognise Yogi ji as Bulldozer Baba - and Yogi ji has deployed bulldozers against the homes of mafias and goons, teaching them a fitting lesson. However, those people tend to view only one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer does not merely demolish; rather, in the wake of demolition, it also paves the way for development," Singh said, drawing applause from the audience.

Praising the state government's action against criminals, he said, "Our honorable chief minister has, simultaneously, undertaken the equally satisfying task of cleansing society of those elements that spread filth - the garbage of society itself."

Singh said the newly inaugurated Green Corridor and other infrastructure initiatives will significantly ease traffic congestion and boost connectivity in Lucknow, asserting that the city has emerged as one of India's most liveable urban centres due to sustained development efforts.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the Green Corridor's second phase and foundation-laying ceremony, Singh said, "Lucknow today is being discussed across the world for its development. It has been recognised among the most liveable cities, and this transformation has come under the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

He said the 28-km Green Corridor project, estimated to cost more than Rs 7,000 crore, will connect Shaheed Path and Kisan Path, reducing travel time and easing traffic congestion in the state capital.

"This corridor passing through the city will save travel time and help people avoid traffic jams. It will also remain environmentally friendly with green belts and trees along the route," Singh said.

The defence minister also highlighted that more than 150 trees that came in the alignment of the project were transplanted instead of being cut. "If a tree came in the way of construction, it was not cut but carefully transplanted elsewhere. This reflects the government's commitment to development without harming the environment," he said.

Referring to defence infrastructure in the region, Singh said Lucknow is playing a growing role in strengthening India's national security.

"The integration and testing facility for the BrahMos missile has been established in Lucknow. This will not only strengthen the country's defence capabilities, but also create new technological opportunities for our youth and give further strength to Make in India," he said.

The defence minister also spoke about the city's improving transport network, including the upcoming Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a 62-km corridor being developed at a cost of about Rs 4,500 crore. "Once operational, the travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur will be reduced to about 35-40 minutes," he said.

Singh said urban development in the city is being carried out through planned initiatives, including an agreement between the School of Planning and Architecture and the Lucknow Development Authority for scientific and integrated city planning.

He added that the proposed State Capital Region model around Lucknow will ensure coordinated development of surrounding districts, similar to the National Capital Region.

Congratulating residents on the inauguration of the corridor, Singh said the Centre will continue to support projects that promote green mobility, seamless transport and economic growth in Lucknow and the surrounding region.