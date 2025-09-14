Rajnath okays new framework to rationalise revenue procurement

New Delhi: India on Sunday unveiled a new framework to streamline, simplify and rationalise the revenue procurement process for the armed forces with an overall focus on making available required resources without any delays.

The Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 lays down the guiding principles and provisions for all revenue procurements in the defence ministry valuing around Rs 1 lakh crore for the current fiscal, an official readout said.

“It will foster jointness among the three services and help in maintaining the highest level of military preparedness through expeditious decision making,” it said.

The DPM will “ensure timely availability of requisite resources to the armed forces and at appropriate cost”, the defence ministry said in the readout.

The new framework was released after it was approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the DPM 2025 to further streamline, simplify, enable and rationalise the revenue procurement process in the Ministry of Defence and cater to the emerging requirements

of the armed forces in the era of modern warfare,” the ministry said.

It said the new manual is aimed at achieving self-reliance in fulfilling the needs of the armed forces under the revenue head (operations and sustenance segment).

Procurement of goods and services by the defence services and of other organisations under the defence ministry is regulated by the DPM. It was last promulgated in 2009.

The new manual was under revision in the ministry in consultation with the armed forces and other stakeholders.

“Ease of doing business has been further strengthened in the document, which aims to boost Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing and technology,” the ministry said.

“There has been a pressing need for this manual to be aligned with latest developments in the field of public procurement duly ensuring the use of technology in procurement with utmost fairness, transparency, and accountability,” it said.

The revised document has been aligned with the updated provisions of the manual for procurement of goods issued by the finance ministry.