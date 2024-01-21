Rajnath interacts with NCC cadets at Republic Day camp

-NEW DELHI: Creativity, interpersonal skills and intelligence would be crucial for employment in the age of machine learning and artificial intelligence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told a group of NCC cadets on Saturday.



He also complimented the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for ensuring holistic growth of young minds by making them physically, mentally and emotionally strong.

Singh was addressing the NCC cadets during his visit to the Republic Day camp at the Delhi Cantonment.

“Creativity, interpersonal skills, emotional intelligence and sensitivity are the qualities which will make a person relevant and employable in the present age of machines and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Sharing his insights on the rise in use of artificial intelligence in today’s technology-driven era, Singh asserted that with time and further advancements, people will begin to focus more on having careers in sectors where machines cannot execute the desired tasks.

He, however, stressed on the fact that even if machines could perform physical and intellectual tasks, they cannot be creative, generate consciousness and develop interpersonal skills like humans, according to the defence ministry.

This is where, he pointed out, the NCC is playing a crucial role.

The NCC, through its various initiatives and programmes, is ensuring holistic growth of cadets by making them physically, mentally and emotionally strong, developing their social skills and instilling the feeling of patriotism and national pride,” he said.

Singh also gave away the ‘Raksha Mantri Padak’ and commendation cards to the NCC cadets for their exemplary performance.