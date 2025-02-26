Rajnath: ICG one of most efficient marine forces

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has grown into a formidable, trustworthy and one of the world’s most efficient marine forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an investiture ceremony of the force, Singh, shedding light on the emergence of unconventional threats, called upon the ICG to remain alert of challenges such as cyber attacks, data breach and radar disruption in addition to dealing with conventional threats.

Lauding the ICG’s operations, he said it apprehended 14 boats and 115 pirates, apart from carrying out a major drug seizure of about Rs 37,000 crore in the last one year, according to the defence ministry.

In addition, ICG saved 169 lives through various rescue operations and provided medical assistance to 29 seriously injured people, he noted.

“Geographically, India is surrounded by sea on three sides and its coastline is vast. The nation’s strategic security faces two types of threats,” Singh said.

“The first is war which is dealt by the armed forces, and the second are the challenges of piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing for which the marine forces, especially ICG, are always alert,” he added.

He also conferred gallantry, distinguished service, and meritorious service medals to several ICG personnel.