Rajnath hails HAL for giving 24x7 support to IAF during Op Sindoor

Nashik: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for providing round-the-clock support to the Indian Air Force’s fighter fleet at various frontline bases during Operation Sindoor as he described the aerospace major as the backbone of India’s defence sector.

He made the comments after inaugurating a new manufacturing facility for Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A and a separate one for trainer aircraft HTT-40 at HAL’s production heartland of Nashik.

In his remarks, the defence minister also noted the HAL’s integration of BrahMos missiles into Sukhoi-30 MKI jets and said the weapons destroyed many terrorist hideouts during Operation Sindoor.

While underlining the importance of self-reliance in defence to meet future security challenges, Singh said India is looking at taking domestic defence production to 100 per cent as dependence on foreign military supplies creates “strategic vulnerability.

“Now India is doing 65 per cent manufacturing on its own soil. Very soon, we will take our domestic manufacturing to 100 per cent as well,” he said.

The new production facility for Tejas MK1A will help the HAL produce at least 24 LCAs annually.

“In our security history, there have been only a few instances when the entire system has truly been tested simultaneously. Operation Sindoor was one such mission,” Singh said.

“The HAL provided support at various operational sites 24 hours a day during the operation. It ensured the Indian Air Force’s operational readiness by carrying out prompt maintenance on fighter jets and helicopters,” he said.

HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil termed the successful operationalisation of the LCA Mk1A and HTT-40 production from Nashik as a testament to the aerospace major’s capacity for expansion.

“The HAL’s Nashik division’s capacity to produce indigenous advanced fighters in addition to Sukhoi-30MKI has added momentum to our production efforts to meet delivery timelines.”

The defence minister said the HAL’s Nashik team performed the “crucial task” of installing the BrahMos missile on the Sukhoi-30 MKI jets, which destroyed terrorist hideouts during the operation.

“This proved that when it comes to national security, we can make our own equipment and protect ourselves with it,” he said.

Singh also witnessed a maiden flight by a Tejas LCA Mk1A manufactured at the Nashik facility.