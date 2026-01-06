Rajnath commissions ICG’s 1st indigenously built pollution control vessel ‘Samudra Pratap’

Panaji: Defence minister Rajnath Singh commissioned the Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) first indigenously designed and built pollution control vessel ‘Samudra Pratap’ in Goa on Monday.

The 114.5-metre vessel, built by the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), has over 60 per cent of indigenous content. The 4,200-tonne vessel boasts a speed of more than 22 knots and an endurance of 6,000 nautical miles, officials said.

It will serve as a critical platform for enforcing marine pollution control regulations, maritime law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and safeguarding India’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

As the largest and most advanced pollution control vessel built in India, Samudra Pratap stands as a testament to the nation’s shipbuilding excellence and long-term vision for a cleaner, safer, and self-reliant maritime future, the ICG said in a statement.

The vessel was formally delivered in December to the Coast Guard at GSL.

Defence minister Singh on Monday commissioned the ship at GSL, Vasco, in South Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani were present on the occasion. Singh said this occasion is connected to India’s great maritime vision.

“India believes that marine resources are not the property of any one country; they are the shared heritage of humanity,” he said.

“When heritage is shared, its responsibility is also shared. This is why India has today become a responsible maritime power,” he added.

Singh noted that Samudra Pratap is India’s first indigenously designed pollution control vessel.

“It is the largest vessel in the Coast Guard fleet to date,” he said.

More than 60 per cent indigenous material has been used in it. “In itself, this is a strong step forward in the direction of a self-reliant India. The true meaning of ‘Make in India’ is visible in projects like this,” he said.

Singh said that “even in such a complex platform, we have achieved this level of indigenous content, which shows that our defence industrial ecosystem has now become quite mature.”

“But it needs to become even more mature. I want not just 60 per cent, but up to 90 per cent indigenous content in our ships. This is our endeavour,” he commented.