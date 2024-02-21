Rajnath calls for ‘positive peace’ at MILAN 2024

Visakhapatnam: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday underscored the importance of positive peace, extending beyond the mere absence of direct military conflict, and highlighted the need for cooperation, justice, and security on a global scale.



During his address at the formal opening ceremony of the 12th edition of the multi-nation Exercise MILAN, he emphasised the collective responsibility of the global community to aspire for peace in this democratic and rules-based world order.

The defence minister acknowledged the dual role of the Armed Forces in both conducting wars and maintaining peace, citing historical examples and emphasising the evolution of military forces.

Singh stressed the significance of international military exercises, such as MILAN, in fostering friendship, understanding, and military interoperability among nations within the framework of a democratic world order. He referred to MILAN 2024 as a crucial attempt to build fraternal bonds across oceans and mountains.

The event, hosted in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, witnessed the participation of naval forces and delegations from over 50 friendly countries to India.

While advocating for peace, the minister also assured that India would not shy away from countering threats to collective well-being, including piracy and trafficking.

He highlighted recent challenges in the Western Indian Ocean, expressing India’s commitment to being the First Responder and the Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, in his remarks, reiterated the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative, encapsulating the spirit of MILAN as a symbol of ‘Cohesion, Camaraderie, and Collaboration.’ The event, evolving from five IOR navies in 1995 to 50 navies across the Indo-Pacific today, reflects the growing importance of collective maritime endeavors.

MILAN 2024, the largest and most complex edition to date, includes Indian and foreign warships, a Maritime Patrol Aircraft, and delegations from friendly countries. The exercise, running from February 19 to February 27, aims to strengthen regional synergy and achieve the shared objectives of peace and prosperity. The sea phase, commencing on February 24, will witness naval forces engaging in advanced drills to enhance interoperability and share best practices.

The exercise, meaning ‘a meeting of confluence,’ continues to symbolize the enduring spirit of international maritime cooperation. The event, featuring a blend of professional interactions, cultural exchanges, and technological displays, is expected to contribute to a more secure and prosperous future through strengthened global maritime cooperation.

The MILAN Village was also inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, showcased the culture, tradition, and cuisine of participating nations, fostering a vibrant exchange of diversity. Additionally, the Maritime Technical Exposition (MTEX-24), inaugurated by Singh, highlighted India’s advancements in naval technology, promoting self-reliance in the defense sector.

Warships and aircraft from a diverse array of nations, including Japan, Australia, France, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Somalia, the UK, and Malaysia, have converged for the 12th edition of the ‘Milan’ exercise.

This multinational initiative aims to strengthen maritime cooperation among like-minded nations. The exercise kicked off with the arrival of 15 warships and one maritime patrol aircraft from these friendly foreign countries.

The Indian Navy is making a robust contribution to the exercise, deploying nearly 20 ships, including the aircraft carriers Vikrant and Vikramaditya.

Additionally, the Indian fleet includes approximately 50 aircraft, featuring MiG 29K, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, and P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The participation of such a diverse and substantial naval and aerial fleet underscores the commitment to fostering collaborative maritime efforts and enhancing interoperability among the participating nations.