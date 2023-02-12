Rajkot AIIMS expected to become fully operational by October 2023

Rajkot: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat is most likely to become fully operational by October this year, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.



Mandaviya said 60 per cent of the development work of Rajkot AIIMS stands completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to dedicate it to the nation in October or November this year, he added.

“Almost 60 per cent of work is complete with new equipment arriving and faculty being recruited. We are working in the direction of making AIIMS operational in a full-fledged manner by October,” he told reporters.

Mandaviya said the infrastructure work of AIIMS is currently underway and a third batch of students has arrived.

He said Rajkot is one of the 22 locations where the premier medical science institutes will be set up with the objective that citizens get tertiary healthcare from high-quality doctors and students.