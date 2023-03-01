Rajesh Malhotra assumes charge as Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

enior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra on Wednesday assumed charge as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, who also functions as the principal spokesperson of the Government of India.

Malhotra, a 1989-batch IIS officer, succeeded Satyendra Prakash who superannuated on Tuesday.

He has over 32 years of operational experience in planning and implementation of media and communication strategies for various central government ministries, including finance, corporate affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications and IT, textiles, labour, new and renewable energy.

Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of Indian Information Service (IIS) in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau (PIB).