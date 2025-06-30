Rajesh Kumar appointed new chief secretary of Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed additional chief secretary (revenue) Rajesh Kumar as the new chief secretary of the state. Kumar takes over from Sujata Saunik, who retired on Monday. He will continue to hold the post of additional chief secretary (revenue), as per an order issued by V Radha, ACS (services) of the General Administration Department. A 1988-batch IAS officer, Kumar has served as the CEO of Beed zilla parishad, and the collector of Dharashiv and Jalgaon districts. He has been serving as the additional chief secretary since 2020. Kumar retires on August 31.