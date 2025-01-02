Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar takes oath as Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar took the oath as the 23rd Governor of Kerala at a function held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Justice Nitin Jamdar, administered the oath at 10.30 am. He succeeded Arif Mohammed Khan, who was transferred to serve as the Governor of Bihar.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, senior leaders of various political parties. Arlekar arrived in Kerala's capital on Wednesday and was welcomed at the international airport by Chief Minister Vijayan, Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, and ministers K Rajan and Ramachandran Kadannappally. Last week, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, appointed Khan as the new Governor of Bihar and made the outgoing Governor, Arlekar, the Governor of Kerala.