Rajeev Saxena takes over as Sealdah DRM

Kolkata: Rajeev Saxena, a senior officer of the Indian Railways Stores Service (IRSS), has taken charge as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah.

A 1994 batch IRSS officer, Saxena brings nearly 30 years of experience in public service.

He previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles.

His earlier roles include Chief Vigilance Officer at the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and General Manager (Stores & IT) at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL).

A gold medallist in Civil Engineering from MNREC (now MNNIT) Allahabad, he holds an M.Tech in Structural Engineering from IIT Delhi.

Saxena joined Indian Railways in 1996 and has held several key positions across the organisation,

including Director (Railway Electrification – Stores) in the Railway Board.

With global exposure and management training from INSEAD (Singapore), ICLIF (Malaysia), and MDI (Gurugram), Saxena is known for his in-depth knowledge in general management, legal affairs, IT, and policy-making.

His leadership is expected to strengthen operations in the vital Sealdah Division.