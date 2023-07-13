Rajbhar’s party may ally with BJP in UP

In a significant development, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by President Omprakash Rajbhar appears to be heading towards an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as indications suggest that discussions regarding the alliance have reached an advanced stage, and clearer picture is expected to emerge during the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents scheduled to be held in Delhi on July 18.

“During this crucial meeting, the top leadership of the BJP will engage in separate talks with the constituents of the NDA, including Omprakash Rajbhar. Accompanying Rajbhar will be either his son, Arvind Rajbhar, or Arun Rajbhar.

]The primary agenda of the meeting will be to finalize the nature of the alliance. Subsequently, a grand rally will be organized in Purvanchal, where the formal announcement of the alliance is anticipated,” a BJP leader preview to the situation later.