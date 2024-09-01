Rajat Barman appointed as Chairman of Cooch Behar DPSC

Cooch Behar: Rajat Barman, a computer science teacher at Manindra Nath High School in Cooch Behar Block-2, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Cooch Behar District Primary School Council (DPSC).



This position had been vacant for several years, with its responsibilities temporarily managed by the District Magistrate.

Upon his appointment, Barman expressed his commitment to improving the district’s primary education system. “This is a challenge for me, and I will work to enhance the primary education system with the support of everyone. I am very happy to take on this responsibility,” he said.