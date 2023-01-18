Rajasthan: Two-day ‘chintan shivir’ attains resolution of good governance

Jaipur: While presiding over the Chintan Shivir organised on the working of the state government at Harish Chandra Mathur-Rajasthan Institute of Public Administration (HCM-RIPA) in Jaipur on Monday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government, believing in ‘Jan Seva hi Karm-Jan Seva hi Dharm’, has brought responsive, transparent and accountable good governance on the ground.



All possible efforts were made to fulfil the promises made to the public. It has been the result of the state government’s commitment that 77 per cent of promises made in the public manifesto have been fulfilled and 19 per cent are in progress, that is 96 per cent promises have been fulfilled.

Similarly, in the last 4 years, out of the 2,722 budget announcements, financial sanctions have been issued to around 2,549 announcements, which is 94 per cent. Till now, 49 per cent budget announcements have been completed and 37 per cent are in progress.

Gehlot said the budget announcements made in the last four years have never been made earlier.

It was not easy to fulfil these announcements due to many adversities including limited resources and the Covid pandemic but the state government fulfilled the promises made to the people by working day and night, he said.

As a result of this, Rajasthan has achieved economic growth at the rate of 11.04 per cent and the state has been on the second position in the country in GDP and the per capita income has also registered an increase.

Gehlot said that for the first time in the country, social security was provided to the government employees by re-implementing the Old Pension Scheme.

The CM said that Indira Gandhi Shehari Rojgar Yojana, Udaan Yojana and Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools were the biggest achievements. He said that around 1 crore people in the state are being provided the social security pension.

Gehlot said that Rajasthan is the first state where strict action is being taken against those involved in leaking papers under the purview of law. He said that strictest action should be taken against criminals involved in the paper leak.