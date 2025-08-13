Rajasthan to conduct first-ever digital census with self-enumeration option

Jaipur: Preparations for the upcoming census in Rajasthan have begun, with the state set to conduct the first-ever digital census. For the first time, citizens will have the opportunity to participate directly by conducting self-enumeration through a newly launched Self-Census Web portal.

An official said the details entered by individuals would be verified, and government employees will also visit homes to collect data, which will be filled into digital forms on tablets.

Director, Regional Directorate of Census in Jaipur, Vishnu Charan, said this will be the first time the self-census method is being used. The process will take place in two phases. The first phase, from April to September 2026, will involve the listing of houses, while the second phase, from February 9 to 20, 2027, will involve the actual counting of people.

“From 2011 to June 2025, several administrative changes have taken place in Rajasthan and including them in the census will be a challenging task. The number of districts has increased from 33 to 41, tehsils from 244 to 426 and towns from 185 to 313. All the information according to the new administrative units will include the census,” Charan said at a press conference here.

The director said the state-level Census Committee has already been set up.

He said the census process faces challenges in Rajasthan due to its diverse geography and varying local conditions.

The census is vital for demographic analysis, development planning and ensuring effective governance across the country, he said. The officer said around 1,50,000 enumerators will go door-to-door to collect data, and approximately 30,000 to 40,000 supervisors and officers will oversee the process.