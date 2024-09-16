Rajasthan: Six pilgrims on way to Khatu Shyam killed as truck hits their van in Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan): Six individuals from Madhya Pradesh were killed on the spot, while three others were injured when a speeding truck hit their van on NH-52 near the Bundi tunnel in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, police said, adding a case under relevant sections against the truck's driver was lodged.

The accident took place at around 5:00 am on Sunday when nine occupants in ECO van, belonging to the Banjara community in the Devas district of Madhya Pradesh and aged between 16 and 40 years, were en route to Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan's Sikar.

The deceased were identified as Madan Nayak, son of Shankar; Mangilal Nayak, son of Omkar; Mahesh Nayak, son of Bhadshah; Rajesh, Bhura son of Dhanna Singh; and Punam, son of Jagram.

The injured individuals were recognised as Manoj Nayak (25), Aniket Nayak (16), and Pradeep Nayak (40).

The truck allegedly veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit the van from behind, Circle Inspector Pavan Meena told PTI, adding the truck is yet to be traced.

Six persons were killed on the spot while three others sustained injuries, he added.