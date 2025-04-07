Rajasthan: Shah attends Kundiya Maha Yagya at Kotputli

Kotputli: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the Maha Poornahuti and Sanatan Sammelan of the 108 Kundiya Rudra Maha Mrityunjay Maha Yagya at Kotputli, Rajasthan on Sunday.

The event marked the conclusion of a year-long Yagya, which commenced on the occasion of last year’s Ram Navami. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav were also present at the spiritual gathering.

Addressing the gathering, Shah praised the efforts of Baba Bastinath for uniting every section of society through the year-long Yagya. He highlighted that couples from all communities took part in the 108 Kundiya Yagya every five days with a spirit of devotion, aimed at environmental conservation, promotion of Sanatan Dharma, and spiritual purification.

“This is a unique and unprecedented effort to bring society together, awaken spirituality, and serve the environment,” Shah said.

He noted that Baba Bastinath, inspired by his guru Baba Balnath, has been organising such Yagyas at the ashram for the past 16 years. According to Shah, countless devotees have visited the ashram, given up addictions, pledged for de-addiction, and embraced social harmony, adding spiritual energy to the Samadhi of Baba Balnath.