Rajasthan: Rajiv Gandhi Rural & Urban Olympic Games from June 23

Jaipur: The Urban Olympic Games are set to commence with the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games. In wake of the Rural Olympics’ huge success and the enthusiasm of the players, now the Rural and Urban Olympic Games will be organised simultaneously. About Rs 130 crore will be spent to organise the games. CM Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal related to the event.

The games will begin on June 23. The online registration process will start soon. State-level competitions are proposed to be held on Sports Day (August 29). Notably, the Chief Minister had announced Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games in the budget 2023-24.

Kabaddi, kho-kho (women’s category), shooting ball (men’s category), tennis ball cricket, football, volleyball, and tug of war (women’s category) will be organised in rural areas. Whereas, participants will take part in kabaddi, basketball, tennis ball cricket, kho-kho (women’s category), football (men’s category), volleyball, and athletics (100, 200, and 400 meters) sports in the urban area.

The prime objective of the state government is to create an atmosphere for sports in rural and urban areas connecting people to the fields. Along with this, the events are aimed to encourage sports talents while keeping them away from physical and mental stress.