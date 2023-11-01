Rajasthan polls: Sachin Pilot files nomination from Tonk

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday filed his nomination for the upcoming state polls from Tonk assembly constituency.



Before filing his nomination papers, Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple.

He later took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.

The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Pilot. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.