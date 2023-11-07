Rajasthan polls: Congress launches Guarantee Yatra

JAIPUR: The Congress launched a yatra in Rajasthan on Tuesday to make people aware about its seven promises, including an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family and cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500, made to the people ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections.



The “Guarantee Yatra” began after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party’s state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa offered prayers at the Moti Dungari Ganesh temple here.

A large number of party leaders and workers took part in the foot march, while Gehlot and Randhawa travelled in a bus as part of the procession.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through Panchwati Circle, Pink Square Mall, Ghatgate, Sanganeri Gate, Govind Devji temple and Badi Chaupad before culminating at Chhoti Chaupad.

Congress candidates of different Assembly constituencies, took part in the yatra. Similar marches will be taken out in other districts as well.