Rajasthan minister stops convoy to meet childhood friend in Baran

Kota: In a moving gesture, Rajasthan minister Madan Dilawar on Monday briefly halted his official convoy in Baran district after spotting a childhood friend of his walking with a herd of goats on the road.



The education and Panchayati Raj minister, who was on a tour to Baran district on Monday, got out of the car and warmly greeted the

man, much to the latter’s delight and surprise, even as he greeted Dilawar with equal warmth, officials said.