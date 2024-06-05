Rajasthan: INDIA bloc wins 11 seats with Congress bagging eight

Jaipur: The opposition INDIA bloc secured 11 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan with the Congress clinching eight, marking a remarkable turnaround for the party which had failed to secure a single seat in the state in the last two parliamentary polls.



The ruling BJP won 14 seats in the state, 10 less than its 2019 tally.

Besides the Congress’ eight, INDIA bloc partners CPI(M), Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), CPIM and the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one Lok Sabha seat each. At the same time, BAP candidate Jaikrishn Patel won the Assembly bypoll on the Bagidora seat in Banswara district.

Of the Lok Sabha poll winners in the state, five are sitting MLAs with three of the Congress, and one each of the BAP and RLP.

Reacting to the poll results, BJP state chief C P Joshi alleged that the opposition parties tried to mislead people by raising irrelevant issues during the elections and it was the NDA which got the support, love and blessings of all.

The results have infused energy into the Congress which lost Assembly elections in Rajasthan in December last year.

Its state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra said the INDIA bloc will form government at the Centre and there is no question of Narendra Modi becoming prime minister for a third term.