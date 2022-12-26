Rajasthan has 90% health insurance coverage: CM

Jaipur: Rajasthan has 90 per cent health insurance coverage as compared to the the national average of 41 per cent, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday, attributing the success to schemes such as the Chiranjeevi Bima Yojana.

The state government has also made medical interventions such as kidney and knee replacements free of cost at its hospitals, he said after flagging off 167 new '108-emergency ambulances' from here.

Gehlot said against the national average of 41 per cent, Rajasthan has 90 per cent coverage of health insurance, while the coverage is 15.9 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 22.4 per cent in Maharashtra and 44 per cent in Gujarat.

Gehlot said the state's Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, which provides a Rs 10-lakh cover, has come as a relief for people.