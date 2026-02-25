Rajasthan govt's decision to cancel 2 proposed satellite hospitals 'short-sighted', 'insensitive': Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led state government has cancelled the proposed satellite hospitals at Kanota and Achrol here, calling it a move of "short-sightedness and insensitivity".

In a statement, Gehlot said the development exposes the reality behind the government's claims of "two years versus five years".

He said that in April 2022, the then Congress government announced the opening of satellite hospitals in all four directions of Jaipur to reduce the patient load at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and to ensure prompt treatment for victims of road accidents.

The proposed facilities included Shivadaspura on Tonk Road in the south, Balmukundpura on Ajmer Road in the west, Kanota on Agra Road in the east and Achrol on Delhi Road in the north, he added.

The former chief minister claimed that work on all four satellite hospitals began during the Congress tenure and that construction at Balmukundpura and Shivadaspura was almost complete before the change in government.

However, he alleged that even a year after completion, the present dispensation has not dedicated these hospitals to the public.

"Despite land having been allotted during the Congress government, the BJP government has now cancelled the satellite hospitals at Kanota and Achrol after coming to power. This is unfortunate, especially when the highest number of road accidents occur on the Agra and Delhi roads," Gehlot said.

He described the decision as reflective of the government's "short-sightedness and insensitivity" and urged it not to halt important public welfare works.

Gehlot also warned that if such an approach continues, the ruling party may face public anger in the upcoming panchayati raj and urban local body elections.