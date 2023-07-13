Rajasthan govt disburses Rs 19,900 cr crop insurance

Farmers have to face natural calamities while growing crops due to which they are unable to take the complete fruits of their labour. The state government through crop insurance scheme gives insurance claim as compensation to the victims of crop damage. This step of the state government in providing economic support to the farmers is proving to be a milestone.

To resolve the problems of farmers of not getting the insurance policy on time by the central government, the state government taking initiative has started distributing insurance policies to the farmers from 2021. Looking at the encouraging results, the central government on the lines of the state government has started the campaign ‘Meri Policy, Mera Haath’ (My policy in my hands) from Rabi 2021-22 across the country and started distributing the insurance policies, which is a subject of pride for the state government.