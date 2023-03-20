Rajasthan govt committed to increase industrial units and employment in private sector, says CM Gehlot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the state government has approved customised packages for 5 projects to attract investment worth Rs 6,994 crore in the state. With the approval of proposals in the fourth meeting of the Board of Investment at the chief minister’s official residence on Saturday, employment opportunities will be created for 5,415 people. Gehlot said that the state government is committed to setting up new industrial units and increase employment opportunities in the private sector.



Gehlot said that the state government has implemented many important decisions and programmes to increase investment in the state in the last four years. Investors are being provided facilities with MSME policy, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, Rajasthan Industrial Development Policy and One Stop Shop System. The recently introduced RIPS 2022 has been well received by investors. Due to these policies, the state government is continuously getting proposals from international companies. This would further strengthen industrial development in the state.

The chief minister said that the time-bound starting of projects should be ensured by removing all obstacles in the investment. He directed the chief secretary to hold a meeting with the departmental officers for a detailed study of the proposals received. Along with this, officers were instructed to explore the possibilities of setting up new industrial units in the state.

Industries and Commerce minister Shakuntala Rawat said that the department is organising a meeting on the first Thursday of every month to discuss the proposals of the investors and to implement them on the ground.