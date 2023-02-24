Rajasthan govt approves 25 days of add’l employment to each family from April 1

Jaipur: The ‘Indira Gandhi Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojana’ (Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme) is proving helpful to the unemployed in the cities.



The scheme was started on the lines of MGNREGA, in which the needy family was provided 100 days of employment in a year. Now the proposal to provide employment for 125 days instead of 100 days has been approved. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the amendments made in the guidelines of the scheme, which will be effective from April 1, 2023.

The additional 25 days of employment is expected to cost approximately Rs 1,100 crore to the government exchequer. The announcement to make 125 days of employment from 100 days was made in the budget 2023-24. This scheme was implemented as per the announcement made by Gehlot in the last year’s budget and Rs 800 crore was allotted to provide 100 days employment to each family under the scheme.

Chief Minister Gehlot launched this scheme on September 9, 2022 at Khania ki Baori, a step well built in 18th century in Jaipur. As per the scheme, the needy family can demand employment by getting the job card made through jan aadhaar card.

The ‘Indira Gandhi Shahari Rojgar Guarantee Yojana’ scheme was started to give employment guarantee to the urban unemployed.

The works permitted in this scheme include environment conservation, water conservation, heritage conservation, sanitation, service, convergence and to prevent defacement of public properties and other works.

It is to be mentioned that more than 4.51 lakh job cards have been made till now and more than 6.94 lakh members have linked to the scheme so far. Employment has been demanded by 3.09 lakh families till now and more than 1.13 lakh online muster rolls have been issued.

The wages for semi-skilled labourers is Rs 259 per day, while for semi-skilled labourers/mate is Rs 271 per day and wages are Rs 283 per day for skilled labourers. Any person aged between 18 and 60 years can get employment and can get free registration done through Jan Aadhaar card at e-mitra counters.